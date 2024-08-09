Plans for Destiny 2 Content “Remain Unchanged” After Layoffs

Following a second round of layoffs at Bungie which followed another in recent years, Destiny 2 players speculated on how this would impact future Destiny 2 content considering how around 220 developers were affected in the most recent layoffs. While Destiny 2‘s last big expansion of the Light and Darkness Saga called The Final Shape had just released, there was still more content planned for the future like upcoming episodes, acts within those episodes, and so on. According to Bungie, however, plans for Destiny 2 content remain unchanged despite the developer suffering such a blow to its workforce.

Bungie addressed the layoff situation for the first time in a post shared at the end of July, a post penned by Bungie boss Pete Parsons which was subsequently torn apart online by former employees and fans who called out Parson’s words. Bungie paused its weekly “This Week in Destiny” blog post in light of the layoffs, but with the posts now back on as of this week, Bungie addressed the future of Destiny 2 and the speculations from players.

“To set some expectations here, we remain dedicated to supporting our community with transparency and delivering regular updates about the game. All of our previously communicated game content plans remain unchanged.

“The recent changes within Bungie will present challenges that we’ll need to work through, so please pardon our dust over the next few weeks. We may experience a few bumps here and there, but our teams are committed to keeping you in the loop and hearing what you have to say.”

For context on what Bungie’s plans are for Destiny 2 moving forward, the developer announced last year plans to shift to a different content format, for now. That includes the release of “Episodes” which contain three “Acts” within each one to continue the game’s story after the Light and Darkness Saga.

“Each Episode will feature a three Act arc that focuses on friends and foes, old and new,” Bungie said about its plans moving forward. “Each Act will deliver activities that continue to expand over time alongside their expanding reward pools. We’ve built Episodes to deliver more meaningful reward paths tied to your journey, while ensuring there are lots of secrets to discover, solid reasons to return each time a new Act launches, and exciting buildcrafting opportunities to take on new challenges.”

Players have also speculated on whether or not we’ll ever get a Destiny 3, but nothing at all has been said about such an idea at this time.