Destiny 2 Cross Save Release Date Revealed

Today, Bungie dropped a few different pieces of Destiny 2 news that should get PS4, Xbox One, and especially PC players pretty excited. The most notable news of this information dump is that cross save is coming on August 21, and will support every platform. Meanwhile, starting on October 21, Destiny 2 will be available on Steam, and before this, starting on August 20, you’ll be able to link your accounts. And lastly, Bungie has announced that an Armor 2.0 stream is set to go down on August 14, which is next week, at 10 a.m. PT.

According to Bungie, Steam will be the new home of the series, and it’s allowing players to move their current characters, gear, collection, and game purchases from Battle.net to Steam via the aforementioned account linking. You can find more details and skim through the FAQ, by clicking right here.

As for cross saves, they will enable you to choose your player account — your main, active account — and allow you to access it wherever you choose to play. In other words, if all of your friends migrate to PC you can follow them without losing your character and progress. You can find more details and specifics on the feature, here.

As you may know, all of this is coming alongside the game’s big new expansion, Shadowkeep, which is set to hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 1, the same day the game officially migrates to Steam. Below, you can read more about the expansion, which will have new missions and quests, a new location with new dungeons, new weapons and gear, and of course, a new raid:

“As the heroes of the last safe city turned their attention to frontiers beyond the protection of the Vanguard, new Nightmares have emerged from the shadows of our long-forgotten Moon. Called forth by the haunting visions from her tormented past, Eris Morn has returned and unleashed something that once slumbered beneath the lunar surface – a long dormant power even she cannot control.

For more news, media, and information on Destiny 2, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the sci-fi looter-shooter by clicking right here.