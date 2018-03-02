Destiny 2 Will See Some Crucible Changes With Latest Update

For those of you that enjoy playing around in the Crucible in Destiny 2, prepare for a shake-up.

Bungie has posted details on its latest update for the game, dubbed update 1.14, and it will bring a number of changes to your beloved multiplayer, along with a few other things.

PvP design lead Derek Carroll broke down the changes in the blog, which you can see below:

“The PvP team has been on fire these past few weeks, filling Update 1.1.4 with as much awesomeness as we can. Our beloved Test team is right there with us in the labs as we put the new content through its paces.

Some highlights:

Iron Banner will channel that old-school Crucible in the style of the Iron Lords. We’ve made a number of tweaks to the gameplay besides increasing team sizes to 6v6:

Match time limit is 12 minutes

Score limit is 125 points

Respawn time is 7 seconds

All control zones start off neutral

Control zones take slightly longer to capture by default

Additional Guardians (max of 3) in a zone increases capture speed

Guardians participating in a capture get more Super energy

Rumble will make its triumphant return, with no excuses, no complications, and absolutely no points for “assists”. You get a single point when you get a kill, just like in the golden age of video games. Oh, and this time, we increased the player count to eight.

Mayhem is still Mayhem.

These three modes will share a central location on the Crucible Director page, and rotate weekly to keep things fresh. This Weekly Featured playlist will be home to gametypes that don’t necessarily fit into the existing Quickplay or Competitive playlists.

The Mode Formerly Known as ‘Doubles’ is in its chrysalis, making a slow transition from what you played during Crimson Days to become a beautiful butterfly. We love the way it played in Crimson Days, but felt like we could take it further and give it more polish and flexibility. Once we lock that down, we’ll release it into the Weekly Featured rotating playlist with the other fun stuff. For now, we are unsure of a release date, but we’ll add it the Road Map when we are more certain of when it will land.”

The update doesn’t have a release date just yet, but it’s expected sometime soon.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.