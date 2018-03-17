Destiny 2 Crucible Weekly Playlist Revealed, Heroic Strike Delayed

As Bungie begins preparations for Season 3 of their MMO Destiny 2, there are still a few tweaks and in-game events to tend to. In addition to the Faction Rallies event going on a temporary hiatus to make some improvements, the Heroic Strike modifiers have also seen a delay as well as a new Crucible Weekly Playlist schedule.

Prior to this latest update, Bungie provided an extensive roadmap for players of the shooter in an effort to honor their promise for complete transparency. Part of that promise as well was to alert fans if anything on that roadmap changed, and that’s exactly what the developer team did with their latest blog update.

One of the points mentioned was that the Heroic Strike modifers have seen a small delay. Originally, they were intended to go live on March 27th within the 1.1.4 update, though the team decided to wait and have them be a part of the Season 3 update which will kick off in May. That update will bring its own host of changes, including a new expansion!

In addition to the Heroic Strike delay, a new Crucible Weekly Playlist schedule has also been posted:

Mar 27: Rumble

Apr 3: Mayhem

Apr 10: Iron Banner (6v6)

Apr 17: Rumble

Apr 24: Mayhem

May 1: Iron Banner (6v6)

In other Destiny 2 update news, check out a small part of our earlier coverage below regarding the Faction Rallies “vacay”:

“This will be your last chance at earning the ornaments for Season 2, so if you are missing anything, you’ll want to make sure you grab it before victory week ends on

April 3rd. If you are missing any emblems, you will need to pledge to the faction you are missing before March 27. After that, Faction Rallies will be taking some time off while we work to make the event even better. We spoke with the Seasons team about their goals for the upcoming Faction Rallies improvements, planned for Season 3.”

Seasons Team: We have been reviewing player feedback on Faction Rallies and are planning to make some fundamental changes to the event. Here are a few of the overall goals we are trying to achieve: