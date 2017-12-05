Destiny 2 Curse Of Osiris Look At New Weapons And Armor

Destiny 2’s first big expansion, Curse of Osiris, is finally here for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC owners! We’ve gotten a lot of solid looks inside what’s to come with the latest adventure featuring Ikora’s mentor, including an inside look at new post-campaign events, gear, and more. To celebrate the release, Bungie has released a few images of upcoming armor, and though some of it is stunning – there is one key piece that should have stayed on the drawing board.

The below images aren’t all of the new gear Guardians can expect, just a few picks from the team before the official launch. The below exotics (and a few legendaries) are still shrouded in mystery, because the team did not disclose levels, or names, of the pieces yet. Another reason to try out the expansion for yourself! For now, we can admire (or be terrified) and the designs of the impending weaponry and armor that will be available. Let’s start with the weapons:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bungie also revealed a few of the armor picks as well, including a few legendaries, to show off some of the new gear players can fight for. Though most of it looks pretty slick (and appropriately themed for the Osiris name), one helmet in particular is sort of the stuff of nightmares. Maybe it’s just us, you decide:

Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris drops today, December 5th, for all platforms. The pre-load begins at 8:00 AM PST, 2 hours before the expansions launch. The update will also bring with it a few other key fixes that fans have been asking for regarding loot, XP, and more!