‘Destiny 2’: Festival of the Lost Introduces a New Haunted Forest, Plus “Justice”

The beloved Festival of the Lost event returns on October 16 for Destiny 2 players and after having taken the year off, the team over a Bungie has made quite a few improvements to make sure it’s enjoyable for all.

“For Guardians, death is usually a temporary condition, no more dangerous than a splinter and forgotten just as quickly. Even after Eva Levante first brought the City’s traditions to the Tower with Festival of the Lost, it was less a time for remembrance and more of an irreverent celebration,” boasts the latest blog post from Bungie.

They added, “The last year has changed everything. The Red Legion razed the Last City. Countless Guardians were lost. Despite victories on Mercury and Mars, morale in the Tower is low after the fall of a legend: Cayde-6. This year, death has not passed us by. It has come to stay.”From the new haunted forest, to another quest for justice, here’s what’s new for Festival of the Lost.

Light in the Dark

According to the studio, “No one has heard from Eva Levante since the City fell. Shipwright Amanda Holliday has stepped up to raise everyone’s spirits. Thanks to her, the Tower is filled with merriment, as memories good and bittersweet fill our hearts.”

New triumphs will be available for Guardians to earn as well as daily bounties and awards. Earn Fragmented Souls to earn Festival of the Lost mask as well as working towards the Horror Story Legendary Auto Rifle.

Not to end on a positive note, the team also added “But even with the Tower illuminated by spooky violet candles, there’s always something scary lurking just out of sight.”

Fear and Fright

“This year, Festival of the Lost brings more than just masks. For a limited time, all players of Destiny 2 are invited to the Haunted Forest. Guardians have been tasked with clearing out its ghouls and demons, which are spooking up a storm. You’ll have 15 minutes to dive as deep as you can into the Haunted Forest and clear out the Nightmares lying in wait. Be wary—the deeper you go, the more difficult your job will become.”

Players can take this newest addition on solo or with a fire team, but it’s definitely a challenge worth taking on.

“On the Case” for Justice

Bungie added, “Most players of Forsaken have already won justice for Cayde-6. But near the conclusion of Festival of the Lost, they’ll be called once again to avenge a fallen friend. Master Ives has been struck down. Maybe someone wanted to settle an old score, or lost their temper when receiving an Edge Transit. Whatever provoked the wrongdoing, justice must be served.”

The hunt for Master Ives’ killers will add a new quest for Guardians for a powerful rewards every week. This questline begins on October 30th.

Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.