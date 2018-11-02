‘Destiny 2’ Is Free for a Limited Time on PC

While Destiny 2 has found all sorts of attention on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, it’s also done remarkably well on the PC front. And Bungie is set to celebrate its one year release on the format with a free gift for those that aren’t on board yet.

The company announced, in conjunction with Activision, that it’s gifting the game for free through Battle.net, from today through November 18. All you have to do is go in, register, and then claim the game as a gift. That’s really about it. It is the core game, but, come on, freeeee.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

And those players will also get a chance to check out the new Gambit multiplayer mode, going from November 9 through 11, and all Destiny players — even those that snag the game for free — can jump in and try it out.

But current owners won’t be left out of the cold. A special emblem will be rewarded to those that already purchased the game, set to be handed out this December.

The press release reads, “Destiny 2 has attracted legions of dedicated fans and has been enjoyed by millions of gamers around the world since launching in 2017. Now, that fanbase is set to grow as new Guardians will be able to enter the world of Destiny 2 for free in November. To celebrate an entire year on PC, Bungie and Activision, in collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment, announce that from November 2nd to November 18th everyone on Blizzard’s Battle.net gaming platform who has not already purchased Destiny 2—or any new members joining Battle.net—will have the opportunity to claim the game as a free gift.”

“We know Destiny players that want to play on PC expect an amazing experience, whether it’s on their own or with their friends — so, our paramount concern was to keep the discerning requirements of the PC community in mind, and welcoming the Battle.net and Bungie PC communities together,” said Steve Cotton, game director for Destiny 2: Forsaken at Bungie. He added, “With this gift we look forward to seeing new Guardians in our universe.”

So there you go, Destiny fans. If you’re not on board yet, you won’t find a better time than now.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.