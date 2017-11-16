Destiny 2 Hotfix Notes – “The One Before Curse Of Osiris”

In an elaborate stream courtesy of Bungie, Guardians now have a more detailed look at what’s time come in the first big expansion for Destiny 2. Curse of Osiris brings with it a new social space, a new map, and a new immersive story element to dive right into. Before the big change occurs however, there is a still a few tweaks needed to be made to the popular MMO – as most MMOs need. Here is a look at what has been fixed in the latest Destiny 2 hotfix update.

There are two parts to the recently implemented fix. The first part, appropriately named “The one before Curse of Osiris” targets mostly the companion apps, but does also fix a rare crash that has been reported. The second hotfix specifically targets the PC platform. Let’s get started:

The one before Curse of Osiris.

Added Curse of Osiris announcement

Fixed an issue with Venture Capital Clan Perk erroneously awarding Faction Rally tokens

Fixed a rare crash with the Taken Blight Public Event

Companion

Android and iOs

Added Factions and Collections to the Progress section

Improved help search

Web

Improved help search

And the PC fix, which is even more simplified than the above notes:

The one about Buffalo

General

Resolved an issue that was causing additional Buffalo errors on PC

Destiny 2 is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Curse of Osiris drops on all platforms December 5th.

Curse of Osiris continues your Guardian’s journey with all-new story missions and adventures set in a new destination, Mercury. Journey through time and space to learn the secrets of Osiris, avert a dark future, and rebuild the ties between the legendary Warlock and his greatest student – Ikora Rey.

Features: