New Destiny 2 "Leak" Meant to Troll Fans

A high-profile "leak" that came about in relation to Destiny 2 a few weeks back has now officially been debunked. Near the end of 2022, a new rumor began circling that suggested Bungie could look to implement a subscription service of some sort into its popular first-person shooter. While fans questioned what this might mean for the future of the game, others wondered just how legitimate this leak might be. Now, as we have come to learn, this rumor itself was nothing more than a joke that some fans were trying to pull on others.

Based on a new statement from the data miner that was at the source of this Destiny 2 rumor, the supposed leaked information tied to a subscription service for the game was fabricated. Rather than sharing legitimate info that had been found within the files of Destiny 2 as they had done in the past, this leaker admitted to making up everything as a joke. In the wake of the fake rumor becoming so widespread, though, they opted to share a message on Discord to apologize for the situation.

"Was gonna just let this keep on going, but since it grew really large and people are actually worried outside of the server, we just wanted to formally apologize and admit that we trolled everyone," the date miner wrote in a message on Discord. "This will probably make a lot of people angry, but it was all meant to be done non-maliciously."

DTR never reported on this news because it seemed highly fake.



Apology from Dataminer: pic.twitter.com/i9VXDjyer9 — DestinyTracker (@destinytrack) January 2, 2023

While fans are surely relieved to know that Destiny 2 won't be looking to incorporate a subscription model of any sort soon, it's still strange to see how this situation has developed in the first place. All in all, this story just goes to reiterate that leaks and rumors along these lines should be taken with a massive grain of salt until they are verified by a corresponding developer or publisher.

What do you think about this odd story involving this recent Destiny 2 rumor? And are you relieved to know that Bungie doesn't have any plans to move to a subscription model with the game? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.