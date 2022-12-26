Destiny 2 Leak Teases Addition of Controversial Subscription Service

A new leak tied to Bungie's Destiny 2 has teased that the popular first-person could be adding a very controversial subscription service down the road. Since originally launching back in 2017, Bungie has continued to expand Destiny 2 through the release of new expansions and new seasons. And while this model has largely been well received by fans, it looks like Bungie could look to upend this format in 2023.

Spotted by The Game Post, a recent leak that has been data mined from Destiny 2 has suggested that a subscription plan of some sort could be coming to the game. Specifically, multiple strings of text were found that mentioned subscriptions of the one-month, three-month, six-month, and twelve-month variety. This subscription was said to go live alongside Season 20, which will kick off alongside the arrival of Destiny 2: Lightfall, but it looks as though these plans have potentially been canceled since then.

All in all, Destiny 2 moving to a subscription model of this type is something that could make quite a bit of sense. Although Destiny 2 isn't an MMO in the traditional sense, titles like World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy XIV, and many others have offered services of this type. Whether or not a subscription associated with future expansions and seasons is something that would entice many Destiny 2 players isn't currently known, but history tells us that it would likely prove to be quite divisive.

Again, though, it's worth stressing that since this is merely a leak, you should take what has been outlined with a pretty major grain of salt for the time being. Although it could make sense for Destiny 2 to embrace a subscription model in the future, Bungie has yet to confirm that anything of this sort is in the pipeline. Given that this data mined information is tied to Season 20 of Destiny 2, though, we should find out by February 2023 whether or not there is any legitimacy to this leak.

