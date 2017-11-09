Destiny 2 Plays Of The Week – An Unusual Amount Of Sword Action

It’s finally here! The PC version of the Bungie sequel has finally arrived and now the promised Destiny 2 goodness can finally begin to make its way onto all three platforms! Console players have been able to show off their epic moves in-game since its launch a month prior, but now the PC folk can have their time to shine as well.

As season one comes to a close and we prepare for the second wave of content, including new expansions, it’s time to celebrate the Guardians that kick ass and take names in the Bungie shooter. Each week, the developing team shows off the creme de la creme of the gaming community. To kick off the most recent showcase of Bungie’s “Play of the Week”, we get a look at a neat little musical number, a Utopian short story, and the stabbity stab power of the mighty sword.

Let’s get started!

Movie of the Week – The Quickfang Sword Montage

The winner of this week comes from Youtuber TheReachWay and you can definitely tell that he loves the Quickfang Legendary Sword. With the work this Guardian does with it, it’s not hard to understand why. Take a look at the video below to see why this was the top pick. It wasn’t just the skill either – the cinematic quality of the montage is … well, just see for yourself:

TheReachWay is straight slaying it with the Quickfang during the PvP round. One after another, the collection of clips is incredibly impressive, to say the least. The moves weren’t the only thing that were seen as incredible: the cinematics were phenomenal, and we weren’t the only ones that noticed. Only YouTuber commenter went straight to the point by saying, “Those cinematics were incredible! Easily the best D2 montage out there, awesome work man.”

Honorable Mention – Utopia

The follow up winner comes from Ferino Design. Another amazing showcase of stunning camera work and attention to movie-quality detail. This is what this Guardian had to say about his creation:

“Welcome to New Pacific Arcology, the bright future of colonization in the shadow of Saturn. The first time, after heard these words I’m completely fall in love with this art design and all these beauties of the golden age colony, in the ocean of methane on the moon of Saturn. So after half of month, enjoying and searching for best place in every corner of Titan I made this short video. Remember “New Pacific Arcology! The next frontier is you!”

Honorable Mention – Gun Sync

The third and final installment of this round of “Plays of the Week” comes from YouTuber JumpingJackRocks titled Destiny 2 Gun Sync – Warrior of the Night. Definitely not the first of its class but that doesn’t make this weaponised musical number any less impressive. Unlike previous versions of this melodic tribute, JumpingJackRocks synced up their gun choice with the song Warrior of the Night by Aero Chord.

For those currently playing Destiny 2, if you have any epic takedowns or stylish edits like the ones seen above, make sure to record them and send them to Bungie! Winners chosen to be featured on their “Movie of the Week High Lights” blurb will receive an exclusive emblem to show off to other players. Have something awesome to submit already? Send it in right here!

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.