The “Next Chapter” of Destiny 2 Will Be Revealed on June 6

Today, Bungie announced that the “next chapter” of Destiny 2 will be revealed next month on June 6, via a special livestream at 1 p.m. EST. Unfortunately, it doesn’t divulge any further details on what PS4, PC, and Xbox One players can expect, but from the sounds of it, it will be something meaty and provide a roadmap for the future of Destiny 2, and hopefully what’s coming after it.

The news comes way of Bungie itself over on Twitter, who tweeted out the livestream date and time this afternoon, but nothing else. It did accompany the tweet with a picture, but it looks like it’s just a generic Destiny-style background that doesn’t seem to hide any secrets or clues.

Of course, the tease sent Destiny fans into a frenzy of anticipation and speculation. Meanwhile, others used it as an opportunity to say what they want to see from the looter-shooter, which has gradually been declining.

As you can see, despite the struggles of Destiny 2 since launch, it still draws a lot of attention and has a loyal fan base that is always eager to see what Bungie has cooking up. Bungie dropped this tweet right during the peak Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reveal hysteria, and it still caught on and got a lot of traffic. That’s impressive.

