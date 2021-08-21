Destiny 2 Announces Long-Awaited Feature But Players Are Divided About It
Destiny 2 is adding a long-awaited feature players have been asking for since the game launched on PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Despite this, not every Destiny player is happy with the news. This week, Bungie, via the official Destiny 2 Twitter account, announced that starting next season, Season 15, BattleEye will soft launch in the game. For those that don't know: BattlEye is an anti-cheat technology. Players have been asking for Bungie to add anti-cheat for ages, as cheaters and hackers have all but ruined the PvP experience.
So, what's the problem? Well, BattlEye has a reputation among gamers for not being the greatest anti-cheat. And it's not. You don't have to look any further than Rainbow Six Siege, which uses it, to know that it's not the most effective anti-cheat on the market. And this is why players are divided. While some are thrilled with the announcement, as it is an improvement, others are disappointed they waited so long just for it to be BattleEye.
For now, it remains to be seen how it will be implemented in Destiny 2. And it's also unclear what Bungie means by soft launch, but all of this and more will be answered next week, according to the game's Twitter account. Until then, Destiny 2 players are divided on the news.
The Worst Anti-Cheat
Soo you picked the worst anti-cheat of them all… doesn’t stop any cheaters on Siege… shoulda went with Easy Anti-Cheat…— cmdshft (@cmdshft) August 19, 2021
Not Going to Solve the Issue
Yeah BattleEye definitely got rid of all the hackers in Rainbow Six..— nxu (@WatchNexu) August 19, 2021
Time to Quit?
*checks what other games use BattlEye*
Planetside2
R6 Siege
Pubg
Tarkov...
All of these games i quit because of the cheating over the years... pic.twitter.com/qnuUzJopBH— Karine (@KasikaQC) August 19, 2021
Waited Too Long to Add This
Imagine waiting 7+ years to even start to implement an anticheat.— Stephen Tyrrell (@SMT_bomb) August 19, 2021
Not Fast Enough
Another step? Y'all been crawling for 7 years— Reynard (@ReynardianDown) August 19, 2021
No One to Play With Anymore
lmao 2 years too late, 90% of my friends quit— 𝕾𝖚𝖕𝖗𝖆 ⛧ MOD99 (@MOD99_YouTube) August 19, 2021
I Like This
Ooooh I like this 👌😈— GJake (@GernaderJake) August 19, 2021
Great News
Great news!— Luckyy (@LUCKYY10P) August 19, 2021
Time to Play Trials Again?
Hey, maybe Trials will suck less.— A. Khaled 🌹 (@Lyserberg) August 19, 2021
No, Time to Get Owned in Crucible Again
cannot wait to get my ass handed to me in the Crucible again, but this time, fair and square! pic.twitter.com/5g4DV6bnHk— Errolium (@CryptaculousEK) August 19, 2021