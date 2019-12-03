Destiny 2: Season of Dawn Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Today, Bungie announced the release date of Destiny 2: Shadowkeep – Season of Dawn, the looter shooter’s latest wave of content. More specifically, the developer has revealed — via a brand new trailer — that Season of Dawn will hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC on December 10. The new content picks up with the Vex invasion defeated, and with Osiris calling upon you to face — yet another — new threat. This time, you will need to stop a council of Cabal Psion Flayers who are trying to manipulate time and undo the victory over the Red Legion.

As always, some content in Season of Dawn will require the Season Pass, but with it you’ll get not only the aforementioned story content, but a new six-player matchmade experience, dubbed Master The Sundial Prototype, where you will claim an arsenal of new weapons and armor while resurrecting one of the City’s greatest symbols of hope.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, there will also be new rewards and gears, such as the Exotic Scout Rifle, Symmetry, which will instantly unlock. Meanwhile, there will be exclusive season armor sets when you cop the Season Pass as well.

Like previous seasons, there will be content available to everyone and content available to only Season Pass owners. The latter will come with the following:

Instantly unlock the Exotic Scout Rifle, Symmetry

Play the new 6-player activity: The Sundial

Exotic Quests, Seasonal Armor Sets, and Ornaments

New Triumphs, Bounties, and Seasonal Lore Books

Exotic Emote, Ghost, Ornament, and Finisher

Additional Season Pass rewards to unlock

Meanwhile, the content that everyone will be available to everyone, regardless if they have the Season Pass, includes:

Free Seasonal Rank Rewards

Seasonal Artifact: The Lantern of Osiris

Help Osiris fix the timeline by restoring Obelisks on four destinations

Unlock the Seasonal Armor Set: Righteous

Progress through Season ranks to earn the Exotic Scout Rifle, Symmetry

Destiny 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, for more information and media on the new Season of Dawn content, you can find all of this and more over on the content’s official website right here.

For more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on all things Destiny 2, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.