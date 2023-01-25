Destiny 2 Back Online After Hotfix, Account Rollbacks

Destiny 2 has finally come back online following a lengthy downtime stemming from a problematic update released recently, Bungie confirmed on Wednesday in a series of social posts about the matter. Features such as Destiny 2 vendors and more have been reenabled with the release of Hotfix 6.3.0.6, and the problems with Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts have hopefully been resolved, too. Accompanying this hotfix is an account rollback that reverts players' accounts back to a previous state.

The problems involving Destiny 2's missing Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts culminated Tuesday afternoon with Bungie announcing that the game would have to be taken offline and would remain unplayable while the developers attempted to sort things out. Those efforts took longer than players might've expected since the game remained offline throughout the night, but on Wednesday morning, the Destiny 2 team announced that a fix had been found and would be deployed.

DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE

❖ Hotfix 6.3.0.6



RE-ENABLED FEATURES (web, mobile, and 3rd-party apps)

❖ Destiny 2 Vendors

❖ Item Perks and Mods

❖ Subclass options



Report issues or seek assistance here: https://t.co/9lcpiGlywn — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) January 25, 2023

As part of this update, Bungie also said that a rollback would be required that'll affect players' accounts in a number of ways. Details for that rollback can be found below:

Destiny 2 Hotfix Rollback

Players will have to redo progress or quests completed between 8:20-11 AM PST.

Eververse purchases will need to be redone. Silver spent during that time will be restored.

Silver bundle purchases will be added back to player accounts.

As some might've expected, things aren't 100% functional even after this latest hotfix, but the game's at least playable once more. Things like the Rumble Crucible mode and the Evidence Board feature are still encountering issues, and players within the game's support forums have been highlighting other smaller problems, but the game itself is at least playable once more.

"We're aware that the Rumble Crucible mode isn't currently available as a standalone playlist," another update from the Bungie socials said. "We're also aware that the Evidence Board at the Enclave cannot be interacted with. These issues are currently being investigated. More information will be shared when available."

Destiny 2 is now back online with more fixes and updates to come later as other issues are ironed out.ddd