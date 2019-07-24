Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes Returns Next Week

Those who have been hanging around Destiny 2 over the past couple of years likely know what is coming. The annual Solstice of Heroes event is around the corner and Bungie has officially revealed what this year’s event will be all about. Of course, the Solstice of Heroes is the opportune time to reflect on the past and the “resilience of humanity’s foremost defenders.” Set to begin next week, the upcoming event will provide players with all sort of new goodies, but also a whole new grind to go after in order to obtain said goodies.

This year’s Solstice of Heroes will begin on Tuesday, July 30th and will be live for nearly a month, giving players plenty of time to get through the grind. “Let the energy of this community flow,” reads the post on Bungie’s website. “Each day, the event will feature one of the three elements: Solar, Arc, and Void. Elemental kills will award you with Elemental Orbs. Picking up these orbs will let you complete objectives to upgrade your armor. You can create whatever orbs you need for the objectives you are working to achieve. You can also collect 30 orbs that match the daily element to apply an elemental buff for a brief time.”

These will be the buffs available to Destiny 2 players during the event:

SOLAR ELEMENTAL BUFF

Equip your Solar subclass and weapons to generate Solar orbs. Then, collect them to wield their Solar elemental power. While empowered, Guardians emit a burning wave of energy that damages anything around them.

VOID ELEMENTAL BUFF

Equip your Void subclass and weapons to generate Void orbs. Then, collect them to wield their Void elemental power. Crouch while empowered to become invisible and gain Truesight plus enhanced ability regeneration.

ARC ELEMENTAL BUFF

Equip your Arc subclass and weapons to generate Arc orbs. Then, collect them to wield their Arc elemental power. While empowered, Guardians move with enhanced speed and deal greater melee and Sword damage.

The upcoming Solstice of Heroes event will also be offering up plenty of other things for players, including various Rare and Legendary gear, materials, armor sets, and more. Once players collect the Legendary armor sets for all three classes, they will have access to the EV-37 Voidstreak Sparrow. You can read up on all of the details right here.

Destiny 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. As for the Solstice of Heroes, it will run from July 30th until August 27th. For even more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.