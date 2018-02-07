Destiny 2: Trials of the Nine Hits an All-Time Low Player Count

Ever since Destiny 2 launched last year, it seems that the team over Bungie has been fighting against negative waves of feedback since day 1. Though they have promised 100% transparency for the future and have implemented many of the promised changes to the MMO to make it a better player experience, it may not be enough.

The player count for the shooter has been on the decline since the game made its big debut, but it appears that the Trials of the Nine event has hit a record low, even by Destiny standards. What makes this disheartening for fans actively enjoying Destiny 2 is that the Trials of the Nines even is one of the most anticipated post-campaign events. To see it do so poorly with the player-base is not a good sign for the future of the game, especially with season three and the new expansion on the horizon.

At the time this story was written, the player latest multiplayer feature hosted the record low amount of 77,814 players.

PlayStation 4 46,165

Xbox One 24,161

PC 7,488



What makes these numbers even more shocking is that the game is technically still in its honeymoon phase. It’s only been out for 5 months and the numbers are dropping off at alarming rates. As of right now, it has half of the player count that the first Destiny had even years after its release.

With the roadmap for changes sufficiently outlined, the mention of the Trials of the Nine event was one of the few aspects of the game left out of the overhaul. Hopefully with the transparency seen in recent weeks, Bungie can pick up a little bit after all of the player backlash that 2017 brought. They seem to be very communicative with their fans, and this was something that Destiny fans have been begging for. Only time will tell, but the number count is a little worrisome and we hope that the coming changes will be enough to turn the downfall around.

Destiny 2 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Bungie has yet to address the player count, though they have usually been very quick to address this sort of concern.

(via Reddit)