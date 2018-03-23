Destiny 2 Will Dish Out More Punishment To Crucible Quitters and Cheaters

A rather large sandbox update will be making its way to Destiny 2 this Tuesday, and with it, Bungie is going to be adjusting the way the Crucible works. You’ll still be able to enjoy the game with the PvP mode, but there will be a new penalty to stop those from simply quitting the match.

There will be a penalty with the new update, numbered 1.14, that will introduce temporary restrictions if they leave a Crucible match before it’s done. Here are the full set of notes from the developer:

“Because the Competitive playlist disables Join-In-Progress, leaving matches early (for any reason) can ruin people’s games. Starting in 1.1.4, we are adding a system that can issue temporary restrictions, 30 minutes in length, for habitual quitters.

Leaving a match early for any reason, from improper network settings to an idle time-out while getting the door for a food delivery, can result in a temporary restriction. If you’re entering the Competitive playlist, make sure you have a solid connection and the proper time to complete your matches.

On our side, we’re also increasing security measures to improve the Crucible environment as a whole.”

In addition, the developer also intends to crack down on cheaters with more detection tools, and they’ll take care of banning anyone that tries to misuse them too often. While those security measures weren’t broken down just yet, we’ll see what goes into effect Tuesday. Bungie also noted that more improvements will be made with the next big update, which is coming up in May.

That could lead to even bigger adjustments for the game, since the second expansion for the game will be releasing at that time, along with Season 3. But it’s unknown just what extent these adjustments will go.

Whatever the case, you might as well play nice in the Crucible – well, nice in terms of not cheating or backing your way out of a match. By all means, hunt down your opponents and try to win it all.

We’ll let you know when the update goes live on Tuesday, and what’s included with it.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.