Destiny 2 Weekly Update – Return of Faction Rallies, Hotfix Plans, and More

The team behind Destiny 2 just released an extensive outline, which can be seen here, about what their plans are for 2018 in the face of so much controversy surrounding the popular MMO. With Eververse accusations and player reporting that there is not much substance, the dev team is working hard to make good on their promise to do more than just listen, but to actually do something about those complaints. But with that huge reveal behind us, it’s time for the more immediate in-game content and that’s including in this week’s update.

Faction Rallies returns and the hotfix plan has been updated – Below is the full list list of plans for this coming week in the online world of Destiny 2:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Faction Rallies

: Tuesday, January 16

: Tuesday, January 23

Pledge your loyalty. Do your faction’s bidding. Earn rewards. Step forward and be counted. Season Two brings new armor ornaments you can earn, along with the base gear. Once the final tally is in, the winning faction gets a spiffy new piece of weaponry. For those of losing factions, the weapons are still for sale – but they will cost you!

Hotfix Plans

In preparation for the return of Faction Rallies, Hotfix 1.1.1.3 will be deployed on Tuesday, January 16 2018, to fully remove Curse of Osiris requirements from Seasonal Content.

8:00 AM PST –1600 UTC

Destiny 2 server maintenance is schedule to begin



Players will no longer be able to log in to Destiny 2

9:00 AM PST – 1700 UTC

Players still in Destiny 2 activities will be returned to the title screen

12:00 PM PST – 2000 UTC

Destiny 2 server maintenance is scheduled to end

Characters can participate in the Faction Rallies event if they meet the following requirements:

Character Level 20

Completed the Red War campaign

Completed the Faction Rallies Introduction Milestone

Pledged to one of the three factions

At the end of the Faction Rallies event, the faction whose pledges acquired the most Faction Engrams will be declared the winner of the event. For the duration of the Victory Week that follows the Faction Rallies event, the vendor of the winning faction will have a Winner’s Offering available for purchase.