Destiny 2’s XP System Will Be Rebalanced, According To Bungie

If there's one thing players aren't too fond of, it's having to grind their way to success. Having to repeat certain quests or missions over and over again just to make progress can really get on a player's nerves, possibly to the point of turning them off said game entirely.

That's a scenario that recently happened with Bungie's Destiny 2, as the company introduced a new XP scaling system in an attempt to give players the opportunity to work their way up the ladder. The thing is, it didn't quite work that way.

The company promised to fix the matter when several players recently took to the Bungie forums to sound off on their displeasure, insisting that the system was "rigged" and "not fair" when it came to rewarding players. So, following the cancellation of their live stream, Bungie took to its site today with an announcement, promising to make changes for the better.

The first thing Bungie did was address the matter regarding the controversial scaling system. "Last weekend, we disabled a scaling mechanism that adjusted XP gains up and down without reflecting those adjustments in the UI. Our intention was to keep slower-paced activities as rewarding as high intensity grinding without confusing variations in displayed XP values, but the silent nature of the mechanic betrayed the expectation of transparency that you have for Destiny 2," it noted.

"We were able to disable the system with a server-side change, but a new solution is now needed to rebalance XP in Destiny 2. We have begun that work, and will continue to provide updates to you about timelines and specifics. The values coded into our website API are being updated today (and may already have been as you read this post) to reflect the removal of this scaling mechanism. In a future update, we intend to link these internal and display-only values together for greater consistency, and to ensure that when changes are made they are accurately reflected everywhere we report them."

Now it's just a matter of seeing how these updates affect the game in the future. But the company did do something for the time being, noting, "We already see that the newly adjusted 160K XP per level value means that leveling is too slow for some activities, and we have begun the process of collecting data and recalibrating XP earn rates to improve them as quickly as possible.

"XP boosts, including both consumable items and passive bonuses like the Well Rested 300% bonus, were always applied after this system and never resulted in early slowing of XP. They should be unchanged by the disabling of this system and will continue to provide their stated increase in XP gain."

And the company also promised to listen more to the community, saying, "Expect to see a lot of conversation from our team on this front, as XP rewards are updated and brought back in-line with player expectations."

Now it's just a matter of seeing how everything is applied – not only with XP, but with the other significant changes it hopes to make to the game. We'll have to see how it all comes together – and we'll keep you informed as things are applied.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.