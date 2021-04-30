Destiny 2: Xur Location for the Weekend of April 30

✖

Like Rebecca Black once said, "It's Friday," which means that Xur has once again crept back into Destiny 2. Much as he does every week, the iconic salesman has shown up in a random location within the ever-expanding world of the multiplayer shooter. Fortunately, if you're not looking to travel to far to find out where Xur might be this weekend, you're in luck.

From today, April 30, until early next week on May 4, Xur can once again be found in the Tower. This is actually the third week in a row that Xur has been in the Tower, meaning that he's clearly not looking to travel all that far at this point in time. Given that the Tower is one of the more accessible locales for him to appear in, however, I imagine that many fans aren't too bothered. Much like last week, Xur can be found standing in the hangar on the east side of the locals.

As always, Xur has some exotic gear with him in tow this week, including one specific item for each class in Destiny 2. Here's the full lineup of what you can expect to see in the coming days:

Arbalest (29 Legendary Shards): This Kinetic rifle is the weapon that Xur has on him this week, and it's not a bad choice. The gun primarily is good at disposing of enemies that boast powerful shields as it receives a buff against this armor type.

Astrocyte Verse (23 Legendary Shards): The Warlock item of the week comes in the form of a new helm. Its main ability is that it allows you to increase the cooldown and distance of your Blink.

Mk. 44 Stand Asides (23 Legendary Shards): This Titan leg armor was actually just available earlier this month in Destiny 2, meaning that Xur's running out of new offerings pretty quickly. The armor primarily gives you an additional shield when using the shoulder bash ability.

Graviton Forfeit (23 Legendary Shards): A new helmet for Hunters is also on Xur's menu this coming weekend. Essentially, it gives a boost to your invisibility and allows you to use it for longer periods of time. So if you're looking to get the drop on enemies, this might be a worthy addition to your collection.

Last but not least, Xur also has a new Exotic Cipher Quest that you can take part in to go along with the option of trading Legendary Shards for an Exotic engram. And per usual, if you happen to not be a big fan of what Xur is carrying in Destiny 2 this week, it will only take seven more days for him to show back up with some new items.