Destiny 2: Where is Xur? Location and Exotic Items (April 24)

This week, you will find Xur in Watcher's Grave, where he's offering Fighting Lion for any who need a new grenade launcher. Meanwhile, Hunters can pick up the Celestial Nighthawk helmet, while Titans can nab the Hallowfire Heart chest armor. Lastly, Warlocks can splurge on the Sanguine Alchemy chest armor.

It's Friday, which can only mean one thing for Destiny 2 players: it's time to hunt down Xur to see what exotic items he's selling this week. Fortunately, for players looking to upgrade their armory and arsenal, Xur has some pretty good items this week, as well as a few other items for those who don't find his latest wares worth investing in.

This week, Xur is hiding out in the Watcher's Grave. Once you travel and spawn in Watcher's Grave, head northwest toward Calus's floating golden barge. Here you'll find Xur waiting to sell you his goodies.

Exotics For Sale

In addition to the Five of Swords and an Exotic Engram, Xur is packing some serious firepower this week, including the Fighting Lion grenade launcher:

Exotic Engram -- 97 legendary shards

Five of Swords -- free

Fighting Lion -- 29 legendary shards

Sanguine Alchemy -- 23 legendary shards

Hallowfire Heart -- 23 legendary shards

Celestial Nighthawk -- 23 legendary shards

The highlight this week is probably the Fighting Lion, which unlike most grenade launchers that are power weapons, goes in the energy weapon slot. If you've never used it, it unleashes bouncing grenades that can be detonated whenever you'd like by simply releasing the trigger. Until you release the trigger, the grenades will bounce around surfaces. Meanwhile, the secondary perk allows for more damage against shields on direct hits, and an instant reload when you rapidly kill enemies with it.

Destiny 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.