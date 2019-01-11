‘Destiny 3’ Could Release in 2020

Yesterday, the gaming community was both shocked and … well, not so shocked that Bungie and Activision have officially broken up. Many agree this is a good thing for the Destiny franchise and with the team already looking ahead and major leaks in the past regarding a third title in development, a few analysts are all saying the same thing: We’ll see Destiny 3 next year.

Trust us – we know you guys are tired of hearing “but an analyst said this” but keep in mind we’ve never taken an analyst’s word as fact, but these companies – it’s their job to predict these sort of movements in gaming and with everything going on now with Bungie, this is an important conversation.

Moving on from that small disclaimer to our readers, the latest in “what will analysts say next” brings the highly esteemed Cowen & Company research firm front and center. According to this knowledgable team, the Bungie move to gain full rights back over the franchise is the best thing that could have happened and Destiny 3 is an eager chance to create a new first impression with their fans and show off their creative goals.

In addition to the 2020 prediction from the company, it’s not just a “he said, she said” thing, this release date follows the Destiny pattern. Here’s the breakdown for ease of access:

First Destiny – 2014 Major expansion The Taken King launches in 2015 Rise of Iron in 2016

Destiny 2 – 2017 Most recent – and final – expansion launched just last year



Following the final expansion > new title follow-up in the one-year time frame, this prediction would match up perfectly!

With so many leaks in the past regarding a much darker and sordid Destiny 3 in the works paired with the latest shocking revelation from Destiny 2: Forsaken – well, it definitely looks like a fresh start.

Still – the team did manage to turn the general opinion around with Forsaken, but it was a long, hard road out of Hell to get to this point. Do you think it’s a smart move to begin work on another Destiny title, or would you rather them put their focus in a new IP and finding their footing following their recent split? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the latest addition to the rumor mill, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

