Destiny 3 Update Reveals Far Away Release Date

A new update on Destiny 3 has revealed that it's not releasing anytime soon. In fact, by the time it releases, it may not even be a PS5 and Xbox Series X game, but a launch game for the PS6 and whatever the next Xbox ends up being called. According to Bungie, there are currently no plans to release Destiny 3 in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, or 2025, meaning the earliest it -- could -- release is sometime in 2026. By then, the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be six years old, and the PS6 and next Xbox will likely be not very far away.

Rather than release Destiny 3, Bungie is going to quadruple down on support of Destiny 2 with new stories and expansions, including a new "Lightfall" sequel. Unfortunately, but as you would expect, Bungie is remaining vague when talking about this future content, but it sounds similar to the support the game has received since its release.

As you would expect, players are divided over this news and that's mostly because players are divided over the current state of Destiny 2 itself. Some are happy with the state of the game and its update rate, and thus are happy to hear it's going to be supported for -- at least -- four more years. Those on the other side of this divide won't be so pleased to hear that the next installment is so far out.

Between games like Fortnite, Rocket League, Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, Warzone, and other juggernauts in this space that have opted to support the base they have rather than chase more with a sequel, it's not very surprising Destiny 3 isn't coming anytime soon. The persistent online space is a very competitive one though, and it remains to see if Destiny 2 can survive in it for this long.

