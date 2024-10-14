New Free-to-Play Destiny Game Announced

A new free-to-play Destiny game has been announced, called Destiny: Rising. It does not come from Bungie, the creator and developer of the series though. Rather, it comes from NetEase Games and is being made in collaboration with Bungie. Typically, this indicates minimal involvement. Whatever the case, those interested can check out the game soon because it is getting a closed alpha test on November 1. To this end, the game is taking applications for this test on the game’s website, which is currently unavailable to due presumably server stress from Destiny fans flooding it.

Right now, the game has only been announced for mobile devices, aka iOS and Android. And right now, there is no word of the game coming to PC or any consoles. This isn’t to say it won’t eventually come to these platforms, but mobile is clearly the priority.

“With Destiny: Rising, NetEase Games is honored to partner with Bungie to deliver a Destiny-caliber experience to mobile devices,” said NetEase Games senior vice president Ethan Wang about the new game. “Destiny is an incredible franchise with a passionate and dedicated global fanbase. As huge fans ourselves, we are humbled and thrilled for the opportunity to bring gamers an action-packed RPG shooter set within the Destiny universe.”

Bungie creative lead Terry Redfield added to this statement with the following: “For over a decade, we have built this universe to contain many unique and wonderful stories, and we are excited to see mobile gamers be able to experience this new take on the Destiny universe from the creative team at NetEase.”

Those interested in knowing more about this upcoming free-to-play mobile Destiny game can read more about it below:

“Destiny: Rising is a new epic free-to-play mobile science-fiction RPG shooter featuring a variety of playable hero characters, a shared world, and an abundance of game modes, all set within the rich tapestry of the Destiny universe. Developed and published by NetEase Games, and officially licensed by Bungie, creators of the Destiny franchise, Destiny: Rising delivers a brand-new adventure set in an alternate Destiny timeline, exploring a narrative in the post-Dark Age era. Featuring a diverse roster of characters, each with unique abilities and stories, Destiny: Rising offers players dynamic and challenging single, cooperative, and competitive multiplayer gameplay, including beloved game modes familiar to Destiny players, and all-new modes that introduce new ways to play Destiny.”

The game’s official pitch continues: “As a genesis of new possibilities in the Destiny universe, Destiny: Rising delves into an unseen era where burgeoning hope blooms once again after a terrifying collapse of civilization and the dangers of the resulting Dark Age. With the help of legendary Iron Lords, humanity has broken free the shackles of tyranny and began to rally together against the alien forces intent on its extinction. Amidst the chaos of this early age for The City, a new generation of Lightbearers, resurrected by mysterious entities known as Ghosts, set out to restore humanity’s prominence and secure its future.”