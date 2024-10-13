Detective Pikachu Movie Sequel Spotted in Pokemon Leak

A sequel to 2019’s movie Detective Pikachu seems to be in the works. Upon its release over five years ago, Detective Pikachu was a huge success both commercially and critically. As a result, Pokemon fans naturally assumed that a sequel of some sort could eventually happen. And while The Pokemon Company has yet to confirm that this is the case, it seems like a follow-up film is indeed on the way.

As of this weekend, Pokemon franchise developer, Game Freak, suffered a hack which resulted in a ton of private information becoming public. While much of what was spotted in the leak related to the Pokemon video games, a sequel to Detective Pikachu was also uncovered. The movie is said to be called The Great Detective Pikachu and has been in development since 2021. Not only were full details of the film’s plot found in the leak, but Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is said to be attached to helm the project.

For now, it’s not known if work on The Great Detective Pikachu is still ongoing or not. The sequel was said to have been planned to release in 2024, but that clearly isn’t the case any longer. As such, this could suggest that the film fell apart internally and is no longer happening, or it could simply be on hold. Without an official statement from those at The Pokemon Company, it’s hard to know what the truth could be.

Again, given the popularity of the original Detective Pikachu, it would seem incredibly likely for a sequel to happen eventually. Whether or not it would feature many of the same cast members from the original movie is hard to say as the sequel’s story could look to introduce all-new characters. Either way, hopefully we’ll learn more about the status of The Great Detective Pikachu at some point in the months or years ahead.

How do you feel about the possibility of a sequel to Detective Pikachu happening in the future? And what would you want to see from a new movie in the series?