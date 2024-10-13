Pokemon Developer Game Freak Releases Statement Responding to Massive Leak

Longtime Pokemon franchise developer Game Freak has released a new statement that acknowledges a recent hack the company suffered that resulted in a ton of private information becoming public. Within the past day, details regarding Game Freak’s future plans for the Pokemon series began appearing online after this huge leak became public. The leak didn’t only provide some initial info on Gen 10 of Pokemon, but also shed some light on Nintendo’s new console which fans have dubbed the Switch 2. Now, Game Freak itself has released a response and has indicated what it has done on its end in the wake of this hack.

Posted to its official website, Game Freak said that this hack took place in August 2024 when an unknown third-party accessed the company’s servers. Alongside details regarding future Pokemon games appearing in the leak, Game Freak says that the personal info of roughly 2,600 employees was also obtained as part of the hack. To this end, Game Freak apologized to the employees who have been impacted and said that it’s reaching out to those affected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Game Freak also said that it has also taken steps to ensure that something like this won’t happen again in the future. The servers that were hacked have since been “rebuilt and re-inspected” so that the company is no longer open to such breaches. It then added that any former employees who may have been impacted should reach out to the Game Freak offices to get help.

For now, it’s still not known just how much data was stolen in this Game Freak hack. Additional details tied to various Pokemon entries both new and old continue to emerge by the hour, which suggests that this could loom over Game Freak and The Pokemon Company for months and years to come. Whether or not any of this information becoming public results in Game Freak announcing its next Pokemon entries a bit ahead of schedule remains to be seen. If there are any major developments in this story in the future, though, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.