Detective Pikachu Explained In Under 60 Seconds

With all of the Detective Pikachu reveals happening recently, it seemed like the perfect time to rehash what the upcoming live-action movie is even about. Though the upcoming film adaptation is a little different, here’s a brief look back on what inspired it all.

Don’t expect the adorably loyal Pikachu of the past, this hardcore drinkin’ detective has no time for shenanigans but he does make an unlikely friend. His friendship with Tim, a boy that last his father, and more is explained in the video above. The team also helpfully provided a transcript in case you aren’t in a place to watch the full 60 second video:

“Twenty years ago, the laboratory known as the PCL was founded in Ryme City to study and care for Pokemon, but over time, bizarre Pokemon attacks in the city made reporters at the GNN network suspicious. It was around this time that loving father Harry Goodman was involved in a mysterious car crash. Though his Pikachu companion survived the accident, Harry disappeared without a trace.

Two months after the accident, Harry’s son Tim has arrived in Ryme City looking for answers. Instead, he’ll discover a gruff Pikachu in a deerstalker hat with a weakness for coffee, clues and the ladies. But Tim’s new partnership will be a bolt of brilliance when he discovers he can understand this new Detective Pikachu. Unfortunately, his hind-leg stance has slowed his speedy nature and his thunderbolt is a thunder-dud.”

They added, “While Tim coordinates with the humans of the Baker Detective Agency, Detective Pikachu will chat up the local Pokemon. Together, they’ll run left or right through the city streets, Harry’s old apartment and the shady labs at the PCL to discover Tim’s father’s fate and the dark secret plaguing Ryme City. Thankfully, Tim’s partner’s not just a detective, he’s a great detective… and a giant amiibo! And also Ryan Reynolds.”

But hey, at least we have that giant amiibo! We love the crew over at Lore and they have given us some great videos in the past! We’ve covered more than a few of them ourselves here at ComicBook, be sure to check out their channel and show them some love.

With Goosebumps’ Rob Letterman at the helm as Director and the script being handled by Guardians of the Galaxy’s Nicole Perlman and Gravity Falls’ Alex Hirsch, it will definitely be an interesting experience to see how it all plays out.

