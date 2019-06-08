Detective Pikachu Art Reveals Kaiju Pokemon Makeover

One of the larger set pieces in the recent film Pokemon: Detective Pikachu included mountain-sized Torterra, a Pokemon that is generally large but not that large, waking up and causing significant problems for the protagonists. Some new concept art that’s been revealed, however, indicates that this sort of kaiju-sized battle wasn’t always the case.

Concept artist RJ Palmer, who worked on designs for the first live-action Pokemon film, recently shared a series of paintings on Twitter that show several Torterra as the size of, say, a grassy knoll or hill rather than a mountain. “One of the most interesting ideas I worked on for Detective Pikachu was a colossal Torterra,” Palmer wrote. “I basically got to paint a kaiju with these guys. This design was done for an earlier version of the final set piece before they were literally the size of mountains.”

You can check out those paintings below:

One of the most interesting ideas I worked on for Detective Pikachu was a colossal Torterra. I basically got to paint a kaiju with these guys. This design was done for an earlier version of the final set piece before they were literally the size of mountains. pic.twitter.com/6ZIUgLw1bh — RJ Palmer 🔜 Anime Expo H3 (@arvalis) June 4, 2019

What do you think of Palmer’s little hill Pokemon? Do you like them better than the final product? They’re certainly terrifying and adorable in equal measure, right? Let us know in the comments!

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as follows:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.”