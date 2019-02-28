‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Shows Off Mewtwo

Mewtwo has officially arrived in the newest Detective Pikachu trailer.

For months, Warner Bros has hinted that Mewtwo would somehow be involved in its upcoming live action Detective Pikachu movie. A new trailer released earlier today features Mewtwo exploding onto the scene…literally.

Mewtwo only appears for a few seconds and appears to be involved in some sort of fight with Pikachu on top of a giant Pikachu parade balloon. As Pikachu races around the balloon using Quick Attack, Mewtwo literally bursts through the balloon with a devastating psychic blast.

Mewtwo’s presence in the movie has been hinted for months. The first trailer had an easter egg showing “M2” graffiti, while a poster released earlier today shows Mewtwo hiding in plain sight on top of a distant skyscraper.

Detective Pikachu will be released on May 10th.

Want to know more about Detective Pikachu? You can check out the project’s official synopsis below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

