‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Reaches Over 60 Million Views On YouTube

When the first trailer for Ryan Reynolds' Pokemon: Detective Pikachu premiered earlier this month, it got a ton of people excited about what to expect from the live-action film. The characters definitely look life-like, and there's no question Reynolds' attitude-laden Pikachu fits right in with the proceedings. And now, the trailer's gone and made a few records in its own right.

Based on being posted from two channels -- FilmSelect and Warner Bros. Pictures -- the trailer has already amassed over 60 million views on YouTube. And that's not including the other outlets (like us) that posted it as well. That makes it one of this year's most popular videos. And keep in mind that it's just the first trailer.

Compare that to the performance of the Toy Story 4 trailer that premiered earlier in the day, which has only garnered 14 million views thus far over the past two weeks. Granted, Disney/Pixar's forthcoming sequel is still expected to make a fortune, but Detective Pikachu could easily run away with a bigger box-office success, based on the viral success of its trailer.

That, coupled with the success of the Pokemon Let's Go! Pikachu and Eevee games selling millions of copies, could mean big things for the franchise in 2019. But the movie will be just the launching pad Warner Bros. needs to continue its success with potential sequels and spin-offs, though we're still waiting to see what gets announced.

But for the time being, this is great news for Warner Bros., as its movie is likely to draw a big audience. Granted, there are still questions about what it'll end up being, as some rumors have suggested that the movie might even be rated PG-13, bringing in a potential new audience along with the millions of Pokemon fans. That's not finalized just yet, but it would be an interesting decision by the studio.

For the time being, Detective Pikachu is still riding high on its wave of success; and the next subsequent trailer, which is likely to drop early next year, could continue that onward with a few more million views, followed by an ad campaign that could sell a bunch of toys and video games to go along with the film. We'll see what gets announced in the months ahead.

You can catch Ryan Reynolds and company in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu when it arrives in theaters on May 10, 2019. Relive the awesome trailer above!