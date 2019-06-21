Horror Game Detention Getting Movie Adaptation, First Trailer Revealed

Detention is one of the best and most unique horror games of this generation, and was a pleasant surprise when it hit back in 2017. From developer Red Candle Games, the title follows a student who finds herself trapped in an alternate version of her school, haunted by evil forces. The premise isn’t that unique or interesting, but what made the game stick out was how it was set in a world heavily inspired by 1960’s Taiwan, which was under martial law during the time.

That said, now the game is getting the film adaptation treatment via Warner Bros., and is coming to theaters in Taiwan on September 20. There’s no word of a western release at the moment, but there is a debut trailer that, like the game, gives off some Silent Hill vibes. You can check out the trailer for yourself, at the top of the article.

As you will know, Detention was Red Candle Games first release. Since then, it released Devotion, which was swallowed up in controversy earlier this year and review bombed by Chinese gamers after a meme comparing China’s president, Xi Jinpin, to Winnie the Pooh, was discovered on a poster in the game.

Anyway, below, you can read more about Detenton, courtesy of Red Candle Games. It’s not the synopsis for the movie, but you’d assume the movie’s synopsis is at least similar.

“Greenwood high school, located in a remote mountainous area, two students found themselves trapped and vulnerable. The place they once knew has changed in unsettling ways, haunted by evil creatures. To escape, they must explore the mysterious campus filled with ominous objects and puzzles. How will they survive in this ever threatening environment? Could they return to safety in one piece?

“Set in a fictitious world in the 1960s Taiwan under martial law, Detention, the story-driven atmospheric horror incorporated East Asian elements rarely used in games. Taoism, Buddhism, Chinese mythology, the game draws on local Taiwanese cultural references to tell an unique and terrifying story.”