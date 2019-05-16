Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, & Beyond: Two Souls PC Release Dates Revealed

Back in March, Qunatic Dream announced that its three former PlayStation exclusives: Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls were coming to PC this year via the Epic Games Store. Fast-forward a couple of months, and now the French developer has announced release dates for the trio of games. Heavy Rain will release on June 24, priced at $19.99. A month later on July 22, Beyond: Two Souls will release at the same price-point. And lastly, Detroit: Become Human will arrive sometime this Fall, priced at $39.99.

To accompany the announcement, Quantic Dream released a new trailer for the trio of games (pictured above), and also announced demos for each of them as well. Heavy Rain’s demo will come on May 24. Beyond: Two Souls’ demo will hit on July 22. And Detroit: Become Human will receive its demo sometime this summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Bringing our last three interactive dramas to the PC platform will enable new audiences to experience what Quantic Dream games are all about,” said Quantic Dream co-CEO Guillaume de Fondaumiere while speaking about the announcement. “Through these demos, gamers will have the opportunity to look into the hard work and dedication we have put into the PC versions of our beloved titles. For those who have never played a Quantic Dream title, this will be a great opportunity to experience the unique nature of our games.”

For those that missed it: following the release of Detroit: Become Human, Sony and Quantic Dreams’ three-game deal came to an end, and a new second-party deal wasn’t struck. The developer is now making multi-platform games with the help of Netease. That said, Sony owns the IP of all of these games, which means it had to greenlight the PC ports. Could this mean more second-party PlayStation games coming to PC?

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or head over to Twitter and let me know over there @Tyler_Fischer_. Do you plan on picking any of these up on PC?

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how Detective Pikachu did at the box office, Ancient Mew cards being released yet again, crazy trading card game prices, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!