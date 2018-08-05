Detroit: Become Human Surpasses 1.5 Million Players

Quantic Dream and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Detroit: Become Human has surpassed 1.5 million players, and over 20 million hours of playtime.

The news came via the following tweet from the game’s official Twitter account:

You are now well over 1,5 million worldwide to have played @Detroit_PS4, totalling above 20 million hours of playtime! — Detroit: Become Human (@Detroit_PS4) August 3, 2018

The PlayStation 4 exclusive notably released earlier this year on May 25, meaning that it garnered said player count in a little bit more than two months on the market. A solid performance for the narrative and choice driven adventure game, but alongside the other newest PS4 exclusive release, God of War (the fastest-selling exclusive in PlayStation history), it doesn’t look quite as good for the the French developer’s latest effort.

It’s also worth noting that 1.5 million players does not mean the game has sold 1.5 million copies, though it’s probably within the ballpark.

What’s also worthy of pointing out is the interesting relationship between the player count and total hours played. Detroit: Become Human is about 11-13 hours long, which means that most of its 1.5 million players have apparently played the entire game, which is likely either indicative of its story that drags you in or the more hardcore audience that participated in buying it.

Whatever the case, it’s a decent sales milestone for the game, but it has awhile to go until it catches the developer’s most popular game, 2010’s Heavy Rain, which has sold over 5 million copies to date. Further, whether 1.5 million players in two months is a good enough return for Sony, isn’t clear, though I assume we’ll find out if and when it hands the developer another game.

Whether or not Sony is celebrating the number, who knows, but fans sure are:

