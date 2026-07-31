Nintendo Switch Online Adding Super Mario Sunshine and 2 Other Games in August

Nintendo Switch Online is adding three new games. One of these games is a Nintendo GameCube game. More specifically, the long-awaited Super Mario Sunshine. This addition is coming to the subscription service on August 13. Before this, though, Nintendo Switch Online will be updated with two other games on August 4. And where Super Mario Sunshine will be limited to Nintendo Switch 2 and those with the expansion pack tier — like all GameCube Switch Online games — these other two will be available to those on Nintendo Switch, in addition to those on Switch 2, and available to subscribers of both tiers of NSO.

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In addition to Super Mario Sunshine, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can specifically look forward to D-Hopper and Zero Racers being added. For those who do not know, these are two previously unreleased Virtual Boy games. And this isn’t all Virtual Boy enthusiasts are getting. Also on August 4, the Virtual Boy app on Nintendo Switch Online will get a new screen color customization feature that will let Nintendo fans select different color options during gameplay by pressing and holding the control stick and using L/R buttons.

Super Mario Sunshine

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Anyone who owned a Nintendo GameCube needs no introduction to Super Mario Sunshine. For those who didn’t, though, it is a 2002 3D platformer from Nintendo made exclusively for the GameCube. It is notably the second 3D Super Mario game following 1996’s Super Mario 64. Upon release, the Mario game sold over five million units on a console with a small install base and earned a 92 on Metacritic. A 92 on Metacritic made it one of the best games of 2002; however, this is notably lower than most 3D Mario games. It’s not the lowest, though. In 2020, the best-selling GameCube game was re-released on Nintendo Switch via Super Mario 3D All-Stars, but this is its first release on Switch 2.

Virtual Boy Games

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Zero Racers is one of the two Virtual Boy games. It was made and completed back in 1996, and is — as its name somewhat implies — based on the F-Zero series. It was never released because the Virtual Boy was a failure and Nintendo quickly pivoted away. If it had been released, though, it would have been the first F-Zero game to have 3D graphics. Now, it will no longer have this claim to fame.

D-Hopper, meanwhile, is another cancelled Virtual Boy game, originally under the name Dragon Hopper. It was also scheduled to release in 1996, but was cancelled for the same reason. It was set to be an action-adventure game from Intelligent Systems, the Nintendo studio best known for the Fire Emblem series. It remains to be seen how well either of these games will hold up 30 years later.