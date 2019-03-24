‘Devil May Cry 5’ Bloody Palace Mode Release Date Revealed

Devil May Cry 5 released last week, and it looks like Capcom has an early front-runner for game of the year. Depending on the platform, the hack-and-slash character-action game has anywhere from an 87 to 90 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games this year. That said, the game is pretty short and not exactly brimming with content, which is fine for most people who want to get in, play for about 15 hours, and get out. But for those that are looking for more Devil May Cry 5, well, more is finally what you’re about to get. As today, Capcom announced that the game’s Bloody Palace mode will release next month.

More specifically, the new free update to the game will arrive on April 1 — across all platforms — giving players a new survival mode to lose hours to trying to master/

Here’s an elevator pitch of the mode, courtesy of Capcom:

“Bloody Palace is a survival mode that pits you against hordes of increasingly difficult enemies and bosses whilst racing against the ticking timer. Play as Dante, Nero or V in Bloody Palace Mode through multiple levels of enemies and truly test your SSStylish skills.”

As you can see, if it’s new story content you’re after, then Bloody Palace won’t be for you, but if you’re simply looking to slay more demons with epic combos, then you’ll want to check out the update. And when you consider it’s 100 percent free, there’s basically no reason to not give it a chance.

Speaking of updates, Capcom has already said it currently doesn’t have any plans for any type of DLC for the game beyond Bloody Palace. Now, this could change, but for the moment, don’t expect any more Devil May Cry 5 content in the future.

Devil May Cry 5 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

