New PlayStation State of Play Announced for This Week

A brand new PlayStation State of Play is happening later this week. The gaming industry has evolved a lot in the last 20 – 25 years. It used to be that you would wait until the summer time for any kind of big updates on games (for the most part) and that was about all you’d get outside of smaller updates throughout the year for games that were imminently releasing. However, things really changed at the end of last generation, particularly with COVID. A lot of companies began doing more frequent updates via digital events such as Nintendo Directs, Xbox Showcases, and PlayStation State of Plays. These events give more routine updates without a big physical press conference, even allowing devs to show their work more in-depth.

PlayStation in particular has been killing it with these kinds of events, typically having a few State of Plays a year and the occasional “PlayStation Showcase” which are longer, more in-depth broadcasts that highlight games coming out in the coming years. Although the State of Play events typically have a wide variety of games, they can also be used to go in-depth on specific games and offer extended gameplay reveals. PlayStation typically reserves these for its first-party games, but every now and then, the platform holder will do one for a game it has a marketing partnership with.

Borderlands 4 will be getting its own State of Play tomorrow, April 30th at 5PM ET. The State of Play will be 20 minutes long and dive deep into the gameplay, weapons, and missions in the new shooter. The news of the State of Play comes after Borderlands 4 moved its release date, but not in a bad way. The co-op shooter is now slated to come out two weeks earlier, as Gearbox moved its release date from September 21st to September 12th. It seems like the team is ahead of schedule on the game and extremely confident in the product if it is willing to make a big move like that.

We’ve seen brief glimpses of Borderlands 4 gameplay already and it seems like it will be a really innovative entry for the franchise. Whether or not that will actually please longtime fans or just upset them remains to be seen, though. Either way, we’ll likely get a better idea of how much these changes will impact the game tomorrow during the new PlayStation State of Play.