Far Cry 4 Gets Big Surprise Update on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Far Cry 4 has gotten a surprise update for PS4, adding a long-awaited feature for the game. Ubisoft is a developer that releases a lot of games, but they do their best to support all of them. It would be easy for many of them to be abandoned, but Ubisoft has continued to support its most beloved games for years with new updates, DLC, and more. Rainbow Six Siege is a prime example of this, a game that released a decade ago and is still being actively supported and is even getting a complete overhaul later this year with Siege X.

Over the last couple of years, Ubisoft has also made quite the effort over the years to update its games from Xbox One and PS4 to run better on the newer consoles. While some developers have just outright released new versions or charged some sort of upgrade fee to really take advantage of the new hardware, Ubisoft allows you to keep the same copy and updates its games to have things like 60FPS and 4K resolution. It may not mean a lot to some people who don’t really care about performance, but these things do make a difference and will create a better gameplay experience.

far cry 4

The next game to receive an update like this is Far Cry 4, one of the most appreciated games in the entire series. 11 years after launch, Far Cry 4 is getting an update to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 that will allow players to take advantage of the silky smooth 60 FPS. Xbox had already had a version of this using its “FPS Boost” technology which allows Xbox to artificially boost the game without the developer having to update it itself, but this now makes it a native 60 FPS game across all current-gen systems. The update has already begun rolling out on PS5 and Xbox users should see it sometime today.

“Far Cry 4 will now run at 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PS5 Pro, thanks to a free update deployed today,” reads a statement from Ubisoft. “Whether you’re wingsuiting out of a gyrocopter for an aerial incursion or wielding a rocket launcher atop an elephant as you charge into battle, the beautiful scenery and unbridled chaos have never been so inviting on console.”

That’s not all, though. Far Cry 4 is being discounted across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC for the next week or so. If you’re an Xbox or PC player, there’s another bonus. Far Cry 4 is coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks for Xbox, PC, and Cloud users. If you’ve never played the game or simply want to revisit it with 60 FPS, now is the perfect opportunity to do so.