Metaphor: ReFantazio Vinyl Announced by iam8bit

One of last year’s best soundtracks is making its way to vinyl this year. Today, iam8bit has announced its returning partnership with acclaimed studio Atlus, creators of Persona and Shin Megami Tensei, to bring its newest IP to record players: Metaphor: ReFantazio. The turn-based RPG from Studio Zero, made up of the team who created Persona 3, 4, and 5, was a massive hit with fans and critics, receiving huge award nominations at many end-of-the-year award shows like The Game Awards and the Golden Joysticks. Now, you can listen to the soundtrack that fueled your journey through the United Kingdom of Euchronia on classic vinyl.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Composed by Persona’s Shoji Meguro, the game’s music made the world of Metaphor: ReFantazio one of magic and melody, feeling ingrained into every aspect of the title’s almost 80-hour runtime. From its beautiful symphonic pieces to thrilling Gregorian-chant-filled battle tracks, there’s tons to love with the music. Now, you can bring that journey home and enjoy it whenever you want in superb quality, thanks to vinyl.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is getting a vinyl from iam8bit.

The vinyl record, which will launch in Q4 2025, will feature all of Metaphor: ReFantazio‘s songs and tracks across four different discs. Each of the discs will feature the colors of some of the characters with stylized covers of the main cast to match. Furthermore, the cover of the album, done by Drew Wise, is directly inspired by the book the Protagonist carries around in the game. Pre-orders are available now on iam8bit’s website and will last until May 27th and cost $100.

In the past, iam8bit and Atlus have brought many of their soundtracks to vinyl records. Notable examples include Persona 3 Reload, Persona 4, and Persona 5, as well as the Persona 25th Anniversary, which included songs from Persona 1 & 2. Outside of bringing some of gaming’s best music to vinyl, iam8bit also helps develop the physical deluxe editions of games, like for the upcoming Raidou Remastered: Mystery of the Soulless Army.

Play video

If you haven’t played Metaphor: ReFantazio, the game follows a nameless traveler who participates in the race for the throne in the name of the once-thought-dead prince. With a colorful cast of characters and supporters, you’ll fight in intense turn-based RPG combat, explore dungeons and cities, and win the hearts of the masses as you stake your claim for the ruler of the United Kingdom of Euchronia from the malicious general Louis. While it was up against some heavy-hitters last year like Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Atlus’ newest IP secured many awards like Best Narrative and Best RPG at The Game Awards, BAFTAs, and DICE Awards.

Video game soundtracks have had it quite good this year, with recent titles like South of Midnight and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 having some excellent music. Being able to listen to it as it is is a great experience, but using a vintage vinyl record player brings a sense of space and intimacy that digital audio cannot recreate. Given that Atlus, especially Shoji Meguro, has crafted fantastic soundtracks, listening to any on vinyl is a surreal experience, which, if anything, makes Metaphor: ReFantazio a must-buy.

Are you planning to get the Metaphor: ReFantazio vinyl set? Do you own a vinyl record player? Own any other gaming soundtracks for it? Let us know in the comments below! As a reminder, the Metaphor: ReFantazio 4xLP Vinyl is available for pre-order now until May 27th for $100 on iam8bit’s website. For all things Metaphor, Atlus, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.