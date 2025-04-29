New Dragon Ball Game Seemingly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is the newest Dragon Ball game to hit the market, and has quickly become one of the most popular, building off the nostalgic legacy of the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi franchise (or Dragon Ball: Sparking, as it was known in Japan). The game and its franchise are beloved for the ability of players to play with nearly every single character in the Dragon Ball series, with the incredibly large roster only expanded upon with DLC content. Now, fans of the game will be happy to know that Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero will apparently be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This leak was spotted by Gematsu, which pointed out that Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has received a rating for Saudi Arabia on the Nintendo Switch 2. These ratings are official, and are required to be done before a game can be sold in specific markets. If you’ve ever seen an ESRB rating on a game, this is essentially the same thing. This confirmation comes after rumors that the game would be available on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero recreates some of the best fights in Dragon Ball history, and the inclusion of the game on the Nintendo Switch 2 opens up a whole new audience to some incredible Dragon Ball aura farming.

ssj4 goku as seen in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

It is currently unclear if the game will be graphically downgraded in order to function on the Nintendo Switch 2, which, while still being a portable gaming device, will sport better specs than the original Nintendo Switch. However, specifications as listed on the console’s website still seem to be a bit behind the average PC gaming build.

Further rumors suggest we may be seeing other popular games getting a port over to the Nintendo Switch 2, with speculation including Diablo 4 and Tekken 8. There are also rumors that Xbox may be porting over some exclusives to the Nintendo Switch 2, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Speculation also suggests that Metal Gear Solid: Delta and some Ubisoft games will make the transition over to Nintendo Switch 2, including Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Are you excited for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero on the Nintendo Switch 2? What games would you like to see ported over to the Switch 2? Let us know in the comments below.