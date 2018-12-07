New ‘Devil May Cry 5’ Trailer Brings Back the Bloody Palace, Multiplayer Details Revealed

Capcom showed off another phenomenal trailer for their upcoming Devil May Cry 5 game, fully equipped with a badass main theme and a return of a familiar Dante. As the release date looms closer, a few new details have emerged concerning what the title has to offer – including multiplayer.

The trailer above – let’s be real – kicks a lot of ass. Dante and Nero especially show incredible strength when dealing out those fatal blows to demonic enemies. Plus – who doesn’t want to ride a giant golem? Come on!

Also revealed is the return of the Bloody Palace, a staple for the franchise. What this does s give players only one life to defeat as many foes as possible before they perish, ultimately seeking higher ranks in the Bloody Palace itself. The range of floors varies too. Devil May Cry 2 had 9,999 floors, while DmC only had 101.

Capcom also revealed their “multiplayer” as well, though it’s not what you’re thinking. Don’t worry, Devil May Cry 5 is still very much a single-player game. That being said, the studio did offer a few select levels where players can go toe-to-toe with others. There is also the ability to give another player a performance rating!

As for the game itself, Devil May Cry 5 releases on March 8, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. For more about the upcoming title from Capcom:

“The Devil you know returns in this brand new entry in the over-the-top action series. Prepare to get downright demonic with this signature blend of high-octane stylized action and otherworldly & original characters the series is known for. Director Hideaki Itsuno and the core team have returned to create the most insane, technically advanced and utterly unmissable action experience of this generation!”

The official description continues, “The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5. The invasion begins when the seeds of a “demon tree” take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their “Devil May Cry” motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil demons such as the blood sucking flying Empusa and giant colossus enemy Goliath.”