Devil May Cry 5 Gets First Screens, New Character Details

Yesterday, Capcom shocked us silly when it finally confirmed the return of its Devil May Cry franchise, with a fifth entry in the series set to make its debut in 2019. While we wait to see what will come around when it surfaces, we do have some new details about what to expect from the game. And it doesn’t look like Nero will be alone this time around.

First off, some new screenshots have emerged that give us a better idea of how the combat system will come together. Nero looks like he’s going to kick all kinds of ass in them, using his handguns and supernatural powers to splatter enemies into another dimension. And this is just an early glimpse of what the game will hold.

You may also notice that he no longer has his demonic arm. He’s managed to put together a neat little mechanical replacement, no doubt built by one of his colleagues. It doesn’t look like it’s slowing him down in the least tho. In fact, who knows? It could open up new abilities for him.

There’s also a small amount of detail about the story. The Forces of Hell last tried to take over the Earth years ago, only to be subdued by Dante and company. But apparently they’re giving the whole takeover thing another shot, as they have turned Red Grave City into their playground, with a demon tree in the middle of everything.

Most importantly though, Nero isn’t the only one at this demon-bashing party. We already noted in yesterday’s story that Dante will be returning, no doubt seeking revenge for the death of his mother. He’s sure to bring his sword and guns back to the party, although he could have other weapons as well.

But Capcom also made note that a third character would be joining the fray. They didn’t tell us who it is yet, but keep in mind that Vergil plays a big part in the story. Could he possibly be making a return? Or maybe we’ll see someone from Dante’s crew join the fray? Either way, we’re intrigued.

Finally, the game will utilize the same RE Engine that brought the stunning Resident Evil 7: Biohazard to life. That should push Devil May Cry 5 to new heights, making it look better than ever before. Based on what we’ve seen in the trailer, we believe it.

Devil May Cry 5 will release sometime in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.