League of Legends MMO Gets Promising New Update After Years of Silence

The upcoming MMO set within the world of League of Legends has received a promising new update. All the way back in 2020, Riot Games announced that it was working on a new MMO that would be tied to the LoL IP. Since that announcement, though, development on the project has hit a roadblock, with Riot eventually choosing to reset the game in 2024. As time has gone on, some have feared that this MMO would end up being canceled entirely, especially since news on it has been nowhere to be found. Fortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

In a recent announcement, former Blizzard producer Raymond Bartos revealed that he has now joined Riot Games to help lead work on the League of Legends MMO. Bartos, who previously worked on World of Warcraft at Blizzard, is now serving as the Senior Game Producer for Riot’s MMO. Little else was said by Bartos about the current state of the League of Legends MMO, but the fact that Riot is hiring key roles for the project proves that it’s very much not dead.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Riot on the MMO team!” wrote Bartos on LinkedIn. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to join such an inspiring group of people, and I can’t wait to get started—showing up every day to provide value for Riot gamers and help deliver an MMO experience players truly enjoy.”

With the League of Legends MMO confirmed to still be in the works, it suggests that the coming years could be truly massive for the IP. Outside of this title, Riot is releasing a new League of Legends fighting game called 2XKO that just so happens to launch today. Riot has also announced that a game-changing update for League of Legends itself is also planned to roll out in 2027 and should drastically overhaul the MOBA more so than ever before.

Currently, there is no broad release window for the League of Legends MMO, nor has gameplay footage of the project been shared with the public. Assuming that development of the game continues to progress at a steady pace throughout 2026, though, perhaps Riot will choose to finally share something substantial from the game with fans before this year comes to a close.

