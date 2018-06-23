Devil May Cry 5 Playable Demo Coming This Summer

Capcom’s Devil May Cry 5 will be getting a playable demo that will be available to the public for the first time this August via Gamescom 2018.

Devil May Cry 5 — which was just revealed earlier this month at E3 2018 — is apparently already in a playable state. And when you factor in the fact that the game’s development is already 75 percent complete and that it is poised to hit before the end of March 2019, it isn’t as surprising that a playable demo is already coming so soon after an announcement.

The Cologne, Germany-based show will run from August 21 to August 25.

At the moment, details on said demo — it’s content, length, etc. — haven’t been divulged. Further, it is unclear whether there is any plan to bring the demo to digital stores for everyone to play, though it seems unlikely.

What this does seem to indicate is that similar demos — if not the same demo — could be present at future gaming shows before its release, such as Tokyo Game Show, Paris Games Week, and PSX.

And even if the demo is exclusive to Gamescom, Devil May Cry fans will be happy to know that the newest installment in the action-RPG series is already at a place in development that Capcom is confident enough to show it off.

Devil May Cry 5 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is poised to release sometime before the end of March 2019.

Below, you can read more about the highly-anticipated title:

A brand new entry in the legendary over-the-top action series comes to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC in Spring 2019, complete with its signature blend of high-octane stylized action and otherworldly and original characters the series is known for. Director Hideaki Itsuno and the core team have reunited to create the most over the top, technically advanced, utterly insane action experience of this generation.

Years have passed since the legions of hell have set foot in this world, but now a new demonic invasion has begun, and humanity’s last hope will rest in the hands of three lone demon hunters, each offering a radically different play style. United by fate and a thirst for vengeance, these demon hunters will have to face their demons in the hope to survive.

Key Features

Legendary action series returns – The 16 million unit selling series is back with original Director Hideaki Itsuno at the helm of development.

A battle of good and evil – A demonic invasion begins with the seeds of a “demon tree” taking root in Red Grave City. This hellish incursion attracts the attention of the young demon hunter, Nero, an ally of Dante who now finds himself without his demonic arm, the source of much of his power. The supernatural family drama also continues as Dante, the Son of Sparda, seeks revenge for his brother’s corruption and mother’s murder.

High octane stylized action – Featuring three playable characters each with a radically different stylish combat play style as they take on the city overrun with demons.

Groundbreaking graphics – Developed with Capcom’s in-house proprietary RE engine, the series continues to achieve new heights in fidelity with graphics that utilize photorealistic character designs and stunning lighting and environmental effects.

Take down the demonic invasion – Battle against epic bosses in adrenaline fueled fights across the over-run Red Grave City.

Demon hunter – Nero, one of the series main protagonists and a young demon hunter who has the blood of Sparda, heads to Red Grave City to face the hellish onslaught of demons, with weapons craftswoman and new partner-in-crime, Nico.

