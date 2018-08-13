Devil May Cry 5’s Playable Demo Is Finished

The Devil May Cry 5 demo that’s been teased for the Gamescom 2018 is now complete and is ready for attendees to try it out.

Gamescom doesn’t start until next week on August 21, but when it does, we’ll see our first look at the Devil May Cry 5 demo. It was reported back in June that a playable demo would make an appearance at Gamescom, and game director Hideaki Itsuno who’s known for his work on the Devil May Cry series announced today that the demo has been completed in preparation for the event.

Demo version for gamescom2018 is completed! 10 days to the world’s first playable! pic.twitter.com/dlctQwIIPr — Hideaki Itsuno (@tomqe) August 13, 2018

Unfortunately, we don’t know much more about the demo now compared to what was shared before. All that’s changed is that we know the demo is ready to be played, but there are still plenty of questions surrounding it regarding what will be in it and how long it’ll be among other inquiries.

One of the more burning questions is whether or not the game will be playable for the vast public once it’s unveiled at Gamescom whether that release comes this month or sometime closer to the date that the game’s scheduled to be released. Capcom hasn’t said either way whether it plans to fully release the demo at any point. Doing so would allow many more players to experience Devil May Cry 5 than if the game was kept at Gamescom, a Germany-based convention.

Many more details about the game itself have been compared to the demo though with a list of key features previewing the game’s story and characters. You can find those below, but look for more information on the demo leading up to and during Gamescom.