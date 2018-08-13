Devil May Cry 5’s Playable Demo Is Finished

The Devil May Cry 5 demo that’s been teased for the Gamescom 2018 is now complete and is ready for attendees to try it out.
Gamescom doesn’t start until next week on August 21, but when it does, we’ll see our first look at the Devil May Cry 5 demo. It was reported back in June that a playable demo would make an appearance at Gamescom, and game director Hideaki Itsuno who’s known for his work on the Devil May Cry series announced today that the demo has been completed in preparation for the event.
Demo version for gamescom2018 is completed! 10 days to the world’s first playable! pic.twitter.com/dlctQwIIPr— Hideaki Itsuno (@tomqe) August 13, 2018
Unfortunately, we don’t know much more about the demo now compared to what was shared before. All that’s changed is that we know the demo is ready to be played, but there are still plenty of questions surrounding it regarding what will be in it and how long it’ll be among other inquiries.
One of the more burning questions is whether or not the game will be playable for the vast public once it’s unveiled at Gamescom whether that release comes this month or sometime closer to the date that the game’s scheduled to be released. Capcom hasn’t said either way whether it plans to fully release the demo at any point. Doing so would allow many more players to experience Devil May Cry 5 than if the game was kept at Gamescom, a Germany-based convention.
Many more details about the game itself have been compared to the demo though with a list of key features previewing the game’s story and characters. You can find those below, but look for more information on the demo leading up to and during Gamescom.
- Legendary action series returns – The 16 million unit selling series is back with original Director Hideaki Itsuno at the helm of development.
- A battle of good and evil – A demonic invasion begins with the seeds of a “demon tree” taking root in Red Grave City. This hellish incursion attracts the attention of the young demon hunter, Nero, an ally of Dante who now finds himself without his demonic arm, the source of much of his power. The supernatural family drama also continues as Dante, the Son of Sparda, seeks revenge for his brother’s corruption and mother’s murder.
- High octane stylized action – Featuring three playable characters each with a radically different stylish combat play style as they take on the city overrun with demons.
- Groundbreaking graphics – Developed with Capcom’s in-house proprietary RE engine, the series continues to achieve new heights in fidelity with graphics that utilize photorealistic character designs and stunning lighting and environmental effects.
- Take down the demonic invasion – Battle against epic bosses in adrenaline fueled fights across the over-run Red Grave City.
- Demon hunter – Nero, one of the series main protagonists and a young demon hunter who has the blood of Sparda, heads to Red Grave City to face the hellish onslaught of demons, with weapons craftswoman and new partner-in-crime, Nico.