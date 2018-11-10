‘Devil May Cry 5’ Void Mode Revealed

Today during X018, Capcom showed up with a brand-new Devil May Cry 5 video revealing “The Void,” an extensive training mode that will be playable in the game at launch.

The video features series’ producer Matt Walker, joined by director Hideaski Itsuno from Capcom’s head office in the Japanese city of Osaka, showing off the rich culture of the city and how the team draws from it for its games.

Itsuno continued by providing insight into how Capcom’s action games are influenced by the area, leading the director into revealing a training mode he created for the new entry — the aforementioned, The Void. Additionally, he also showed off Nero’s Devil Breakers, including the ones that coming exclusively with the game’s Deluxe Edition.

Devil May Cry 5 is in development for PC, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release worldwide on March 8, 2019 at the price-point og $59.99 USD.

For more news and coverage on the highly-anticipated action game, be sure to check out our previous coverage by clicking here. For more on what the title is about, here’s an official overview from Square Enix itself:

“The Devil you know returns in this brand new entry in the over-the-top action series available on the PC. Prepare to get downright demonic with this signature blend of high-octane stylized action and otherworldly & original characters the series is known for. Director Hideaki Itsuno and the core team have returned to create the most insane, technically advanced and utterly unmissable action experience of this generation!

“The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5. The invasion begins when the seeds of a “demon tree” take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their “Devil May Cry” motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil demons such as the blood sucking flying Empusa and giant colossus enemy Goliath.”