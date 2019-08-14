Capcom Seemingly Teases Devil May Cry Announcement

It looks like Capcom has a Devil May Cry announcement in the chamber, but it’s currently unclear what it could be for, and when it will let it off. During Anime Festival in Orlando earlier this month, there was a special panel featuring the acting talent of Devil May Cry 5, including Reuben Langdon, the voice of Dante. At the end of the panel, Langdon asked everyone to stop filming because he was about to reveal an announcement Capcom will be sharing soon and that the publisher gave to him early to reveal to attendees of the panel. At this point, the filming of the panel cut off, so we don’t know what was shown.

Now, it’s a bit unclear what the announcement could be for. Whatever it is, it’s under NDA so nobody, including the voice talent present, can talk about what Capcom has in store. Below, you can check out Langdon talk about the announcement at the 45 minute mark.

Many are speculating this could be for Devil May Cry 5 DLC or a new game in the series, but both of these seem unlikely. Capcom has already confirmed there’s no DLC in the pipeline for the critically-acclaimed new entry. And given that DMC 5 just released earlier this year means that’s far too early to hear about a new entry in the series.

Of course, this could be for Netflix’s anime, but why Capcom would be permitting Langdon to share the reveal rather than Netflix doesn’t make any sense. So, who knows what it is. It’s probably small, but it’s almost certainly Devil May Cry related.

Devil May Cry 5 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

“Overall, the latest entry is one of the best games yet from the series,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “It has the music, the cinematic drama, the addictive combat, the personal flair, and characters that you will just genuinely love. It’s safe to say that Devil May Cry 5 definitely delivers on its promise to be loyal to fans while still providing an entirely new experience at the same time.”

