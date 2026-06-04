Netflix Renews Devil May Cry For Final Season

Dante and Virgil had their deadly reunion on Netflix earlier this year as Devil May Cry’s second season saw the sibling rivalry tear both planet Earth and the demon realm apart. Luckily, Netflix is planning to bring back the Capcom franchise one more time as the adult animated series is making a return for a third season. While this is great news for the demon-hunter gunslinger, some animation fans might be saddened to learn that this will be the final foray for Dante. Devil May Cry’s third season has been confirmed to be its last, with showrunner Adi Shankar already hinting at how the series will end.

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Devil May Cry’s first two seasons have been a hit for the streaming service, as Netflix confirmed that Dante’s animated story debuted in the “Global Top 10 List” for its second season. While not entirely laying out what lies in wait for Dante and Virgil alike, series creator Adi Shankar did tease what is to come via a new press release, “For those of you who have been paying attention to the episode names, I have been showing you the structure the entire time. This was always Dante’s Divine Comedy with guns and a red coat. Season 1 was Inferno. Season 2 was Purgatorio. Season 3 will be Paradiso. These three seasons make up “The Force Edge Saga.” Since its inception, “The Force Edge Saga” was designed as a movie trilogy disguised as a television series.” You can check out new art below to celebrate the confirmation that Devil May Cry will return for one final adventure.

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How Devil May Cry Ended Its Second Season

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Devil May Cry receiving a third season makes sense not just in terms of its success, but also how the second season finale set up the future for Dante and Virgil alike. With the demonic brothers finding themselves fighting against Arius and Mundus alike in the season finale, the star of the series finds himself losing to his blue-jacket-wearing brother. Thanks to training under the harsh eye of Mundus, Virgil has far exceeded the skills of Dante, as the latter is jettisoned back to Earth. In the final moments, we see Virgil, he is fighting against his former master, Mundus, who was revealed to be the true murderer of the brothers’ mother. The brothers aren’t the only ones who have big storylines set up for season three, however.

One of the biggest reveals, that Devil May Cry game enthusiasts were already aware of, was the true identity of Lady’s father. The hardened combatant came to learn in the season two finale that her demonic dad was, in fact, the villainous Jester, as she set out to finally put down her dead old dad Arkham. While Arius might have been defeated, we have to imagine that Devil May Cry’s third season will still have some big battles in store for all the heroes involved.

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