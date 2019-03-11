‘Devil May Cry’ Anime Is Currently Free on PSN

With Devil May Cry 5 bringing in so many incredible reviews, it’s no wonder that gamers would have Dante and co. on the brain. For those looking to satisfy that demon craving with a splash of anime, the franchise’s take on this particular entertainment medium is currently free in the PlayStation Store!

For those that want to binge on the first season of the Devil May Cry anime, it’s currently listed on the PlayStation Store for 12 episodes absolutely free. Before this promotion, it ran about 25 dollars for the HD experience, which makes that free.fiddy price tag even more glorious.

One thing interested fans should know is that it looks like it has to be “purchased” through a PlayStation system versus on the website. When we checked, it wasn’t available at all on the PC client, so make sure to fire up that system to get started.

For more about the anime series:

“Cursed to live as both monster and man, Dante must spend his life fighting the demonic forces of darkness. Brandishing his sword, Rebellion, and his always-loaded guns, Ebony and Ivory, Dante is more than happy to send the demons back to hell—especially when there’s money to be made. The wildly popular video game is now a series, and this time, there’s no sympathy for the devil.”

As for the game itself, Devil May Cry 5 is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

“With no spoilers, the story is also one of the better ones seen in the franchise to date. The pacing is intense so that even those that aren’t necessarily fans of the traditional style of combat won’t be left behind. The familiar nods to previous games is also apparent throughout the title’s progression and the heavy metal soundtrack only adds to the pure glory that Devil May Cry 5 brings to the table,” reads a snippet from our full review.

“Overall, the latest entry is one of the best games yet from the series. It has the music, the cinematic drama, the addictive combat, the personal flair, and characters that you will just genuinely love. It’s safe to say that Devil May Cry 5 definitely delivers on its promise to be loyal to fans while still providing an entirely new experience at the same time.”

