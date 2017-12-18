Devil May Cry HD Collection Won’t Have 4K Support

So you might have missed the news just over a week ago that Capcom was bringing back Devil May Cry HD Collection for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, reintroducing people once more to the original Dante character that the series has become known for. And while that sounds like good news for owners of new consoles, that doesn’t necessarily mean the game compilation will take advantage of it.

Capcom recently spoke to US Gamer about the forthcoming port of the three-pack, and while the game will look better than it ever has, it actually won’t support 4K resolution, for those that have the TV’s that support it.

The company has noted that the game won’t support 4K on any console, not even PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X. That said, though, Capcom noted that the game will still look spectacular, running at 60 frames per second at 1080p.

It’s not the end of the world, as you still get to experience three (well, okay, two – Devil May Cry 2 wasn’t the greatest) of the best action games from the PS2 era, for a reasonably good price.

A price hasn’t been given for the collection yet, but it’s likely to be around $29.99, since packages like this don’t sell for full retail price.

Devil May Cry HD Collection releases on March 13th, 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.